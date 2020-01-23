bollywood-actress-bhagyashree-joins-prabhas’s-next-film-to-play-his-mom

Fans of Prabhas are waiting for updates on his next film which is tentatively titled Prabhas 20. The second schedule of the film has finally gone on floors recently, at Annapurna Studios and now, the team is going to begin working at Ramoji Film City as a huge set is being erected for the shoot of the film.

The first schedule has gone on floors last year in Spain and the shoot went for a few days as Prabhas was busy with Saaho. Finally, the shoot is happening at a brisk pace and it is said the film will be wrapped up by June and by August, the release date will be announced.

On Bhagyashree’s role…

Well, here is the most important news to all the fans out there. Veteran Bollywood actress Bhagyashree is joining the film to play an important role. As per what the sources report, it is said that Bhagyashree is going to be seen playing mom to Prabhas. The actress is in Hyderabad already and is going to begin shooting for the film in Ramoji Film City. Well, an official confirmation on the same news is awaited and that is what fans actually want too.

Pooja Hegde is playing the leading lady in this film and this is her first collaboration with the actor. Also, she has been all praises for Prabhas for being kind and down to earth.

Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the film is being produced by UV Creations and Gopi Krishna Cinemas. During the promotions of Saaho, the actor himself has announced that Krishnam Raju will be seen playing a key role in the film and as said, he is one of the producers too.

Prabhas will be playing a fortune teller in this film which is set against the backdrop of the 1980s and to shoot as per the plot, the makers have shot some important scenes in Italy already.