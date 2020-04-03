bold-plan-to-relax-origin-eligibility-rules

NSW coach Brad Fittler says he’d be open to relaxing the eligibility rules around the State of Origin series, with the Blues coach declaring NSW players are keen to restart the season with the game’s marquee series.

A report in the Sydney Morning Herald has floated the idea of widening the Origin selection pool because Tonga’s mid-season Test match against New Zealand was postponed, shortchanging the plethora of Tonga fans who passionately support their team.

The move would be a huge call but would make use of star players like Jason Taumalolo, Andrew Fifita, Will Hopoate and Siosiua Taukeiaho, while using the shutdown to the game’s advantage giving it an opportunity to do something it has never done before and wouldn’t be bound to in the future.

Freddy’s blunt advice for Tevita Pangai – The Final Whistle Round 1

“As much as it would hurt us, could you imagine Jason Taumalolo lining up in a Maroons jumper?” Fittler asked.

The Blues coach said NSW players were keen on the idea of Origin kick-starting the season.

He said that Cbus Super Stadium on the Gold Coast had been identified as a possible venue, however the games would need to be played behind closed doors.

“I’ve spoken to some of the players about it and they’re already pumped,” Fittler said.

“The Origin series would be a good way of kicking things off, to show everyone that rugby league can lock down two teams for an extended period. And if that works, it could be a precursor to the rest of the NRL starting at some stage.

Trbojevic brothers happy to do anything to bring NRL back

“We could base ourselves at our traditional location at Kingscliff, the Maroons could stay at Sanctuary Cove where they have in the past. I think it would work if done right.”

Fittler has been outspoken in regards to how the game can host the Origin series this year.

He told 100 % Footy, the series could be played in three weeks.

“Well if you had to condense it, you could do it in three weeks,” Fittler said. “One game each Sunday. Or a game each Wednesday.

“You’d have to stay in camp, especially if the virus was still hanging around, you’d stay in camp and you’d be in your own little isolation.

“That’d be the best way to get the result because you’d have the team motivating, being together, and the best way to build some comradery.”