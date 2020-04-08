“bojack-horseman-season-7”-is-not-coming:-why-so??-what-are-the-updates-on-its-renewal??

The popular animated sitcom series, BoJack Horseman, is about to end with its sixth season. The creator of the show is Raphael Bob and airs on Netflix. BoJack Horseman has a huge number of fans worldwide.

The show has also achieved a number of awards, including Outstanding Animated series.

There was a lot of confusion about whether there will be a seventh season or not. Well, Raphael Bob has revealed that Netflix will cancel the show.

For this reason, they have made a proper ending to the series. At the end of the sixth season, Bojack survives even though he almost gets drowned in the pool. But, anyway, after serving his jail sentence, he gets back to his life in a good way.

Vocalists of Bojack Horseman

Arnett as Bojack Horseman

Amy Sedaris as Princess Carolyn

Paul F. Tompkins as Mr. Peanut Butter

Kristen as Sarah Khan

Aparna Nancherla as Hollyhock

Pickles Aplenty as Julia Chan

The first season was premiered on August 22, 2014, and last season was released on January 31, 2020.

Overall, the show has 77 episodes. Each one of the episodes made the viewers fall in love with the show over and over again. The end of the show can be a great disappointment to fans. Bojack Horseman provided more of unexpected insights into human behavior through its storyline.

Well, Netflix fans will surely know that this is not the only show that Netflix has canceled. But it is pretty good news that this show has made it to 6 seasons compared to other shows that had been canceled.

The plot revolves around humans and anthropomorphic animals living together. The final season dropped on Netflix as two parts containing eight episodes each, and it provided a satisfactory ending.

I have always felt animated shows always have a beautiful storyline, and this show is one of a kind.