BoJack Horseman NOT Returning for Season 7. Season 6 Puts a FULL STOP to Show. Read All Details Below

“No matter how many starts I get, there’s always the same ending. Everything falls apart, and I end up alone” – These were BoJack’s last dialogue on the final episode of the 6th season.



BoJack Horseman dropped its sixth and its final season on Netflix. Is there any hope that the show may return for one final season. Sad? Intrigued? We have covered everything you want to know.

Easily one of the best comedies on Netflix, BoJack Horseman is an American animated series created by Raphael Bob-Waksberg. The show stars the voices of Will Arnett, Amy Sedaris, Alison Brie, Paul F. Tompkins, and Aaron Paul. Set mainly in Los Angeles, the series tells the story of a humanoid horse named BoJack Horseman (Arnett), a washed-up star of a 1990s sitcom who strategizes his return to celebrity relevance with an autobiography written by ghostwriter Diane Nguyen.

But sadly, “BoJack Horseman” is coming to an end with Season 6. But like most great antihero dramas, it has extended the final season as long as possible with Season 6 coming in two parts. Part 1 premiered on October 25, while Part 2 came out on January 31, 2020. Before the BoJack Horseman series finale came out on Netflix, fans speculated that the show could end with the Bojack’s death. But, if you’ve watched the finale, you know that’s not exactly what happened.

In the season finale, we see Bojack finally turning his life around, but he falls right back into the bandwagon. He tries to drown himself and we go into a dream sequence where he has dinner with the most important dead people of his lives, it leads us to believe that Bojack is dead. But, Bojacks wakes up, and he’s thrown away in jail. The season ends with everyone moving on with their lives and forgetting BoJack’s misdeeds.

As to why the show was canceled by Netflix remains a mystery, but from what we have heard Netflix gave a heads up that season 6 was the last season and the creators could give it a proper sendoff. But maybe it was for the better as BoJack Horseman was able to end with a clear conclusion, and it’s not like there’s some big unsettled cliffhanger that would demand a Season 7.



Sadly, we know that BoJack is officially over, and there’s no plan for a new season. Can the show return a few years from now? We certainly wouldn’t rule it out.