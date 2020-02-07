Boil water advisory lifted for all areas of St. Charles city

The city of St. Charles issued a boil water notice for this area on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, after a water main break. Image courtesy of the city of St. Charles.

UPDATED at 9:15 a.m. Friday with advisory liftedST. CHARLES — Officials on Friday lifted a boil water advisory for all parts of St. Charles city that had been affected by a water main break.The advisory was issued Tuesday. View an updated map of the affected area here. The advisory was the result of a water main break at a construction site near the Elm Point Water Treatment Plant, officials said.

