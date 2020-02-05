Boil water advisory issued for parts of St. Charles city and county

The city of St. Charles issued a boil water notice for this area on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, after a water main break. Image courtesy of the city of St. Charles.

ST. CHARLES — Residents of parts of St. Charles city and county north of Highway 370 and Elm Point Road were advised Tuesday to boil water before consuming it or giving it to pets, St. Charles city officials said in a statement. Fox Hill Park and the St. Charles Soccer Complex are included in the affected area. View a map of the impacted area here. The boil water advisory is the result of a water main break at a construction site near the Elm Point Water Treatment Plant, officials said. St. Charles Community Technology Director Beth Norviel said officials don’t yet have a clear timeline for how long it will take to repair the break.Residents are advised to boil water for at least three minutes and then cooling it before drinking, cooking or giving it to pets. Do not use beverages or ice cubes made with tap water, and keep boiled water in the fridge for drinking. Do not use home filtered water in place of boiled water, as most home water filters won’t provide “adequate protection from microorganisms,” officials advise.If cleaning minor wounds with water, use only boiled water.

