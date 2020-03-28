boi-1da-&-hit-boy-preview-new-drake,-roddy-ricch,-big-sean,-&-nipsey-hussle

The world just got a taste of unreleased tracks from Drake, Roddy Ricch, Big Sean, and the late Nipsey Hussle courtesy of producers Boi-1da and Hit-Boy, who squared off on Instagram Live Friday night for “The Beat Battle You Don’t Want To Miss.”

The internet lost it after Boi-1da previewed an unreleased song with Drake and Roddy Ricch. “Stop playing with me bro,” the 33-year-old Canadian producer can be heard telling Hit-Boi in the clip, adding “I’m not playing with you, bro.” Check out the video below.

Hit-Boy retaliated with a vengeance — dropping a Nipsey Hustle and Big Sean collab. The track will apparently be part of the producer’s upcoming album Detroit 2. See the video below and scroll down for the best Twitter reactions from the epic battle.

We are in uncharted waters people!

Boi-1da: Unreleased Drake x Roddy Ricch

Hit-Boy: unreleased Big Sean x Nipsey Hussle (from D2) pic.twitter.com/MvFWeyivQO

— Captain Cristobal (@CRS_One) March 28, 2020

I NEED THAT DRAKE AND RODDY RICH TRACK EXPEDITIOUSLY

— Ahmed/Weeknd told me her throat is fire (@big_business_) March 28, 2020

That Drake x Roddy track is about to be a fuckin smash

— Terrell Mallory (@_Twinndiesel) March 28, 2020

