bogut-on-aussie-flag:-‘p—-off-the-union-jack’

Andrew Bogut has called for a change to the the Australian Flag, telling News Corp “having an indigenous component is important.”

The 15-year NBA veteran has weighed into social issues that have been plaguing the wider public and athletes, admitting the national flag and the anthem need some work.

The NBA champion said Advance Australia Fair could do with a re-write, especially in the opening paragraph, but his biggest gripe is with the flag, which neglects any reference to the Indigenous population.

Bogut is never scared to weigh in on controversial issues. (Getty)

“We can piss off the Union Jack, for starters,” he said.

“Tweaking a few lines of the anthem? I have no issue with that,” the three-time Olympian added.

“I’m not against recognising the people who feel like it’s segregating parts of the community, the indigenous community, and if it’s not a song they feel they can sing as it is now.

“As far as changing the whole anthem, or having a completely new one, probably not. I think we have to be careful with how far we go with change. What I’m all for is a new flag.

“Having an indigenous component to our flag part is important, in my eyes. I’d definitely support that.

“Our history before the First Fleet should be celebrated.

“Changing that would be a step in the right direction.

Bogut during his time with the Warriors. (AAP)

“We can see in America now, with statues being removed of people who had a questionable history, it’s a complicated thing. You’re never going to leave everyone happy. That’s the realm of politics and social debate.

“There’s always someone who thinks they’re getting the raw deal. But if you want my opinion, I’ll give it to you. I wouldn’t mind some changes here and there to the anthem. And I really wouldn’t mind a new Australian flag.”

Bogut was drafted No.1 overall in the NBA draft in 2005 and has spent the majority of his career in the US among socially aware athletes who aren’t afraid to speak their minds.

That’s why its easier for the 7-footer to be more open to conversations regarding social change and gain an understanding of why some indigenous athletes have called for change to the anthem, opting not to sing it.

NSW players including Josh Addo-Carr and Latrell Mitchell before the anthem in Origin II 2018. (AAP)

Former NFL star Colin Kaepernick caused a huge storm in the US for taking a knee during the US anthem before games, to protesting against racism and social injustice.

However, the Sydney Kings star said while he respects others for their stance, he believes standing for a national anthem goes beyond the individual.

“It’s a tough debate,” he said.

“Even if I was strongly against the anthem, I still wouldn’t kneel. I think standing for your anthem and for another country’s anthem is not so much to show that you’re for what that nation has done previously, but more for the respect of the people there now.

“If we go to Japan, for example, when we hear their anthem, we should all stand. It’s a way to respect them as human beings. I’m not a fan of boycotting anthems in any way — but I also think people are well within their rights to do so.”

Despite experiencing racism himself during his childhood years after his parents emigrated from Croatia to Australia in the 1970’s, Bogut said he respects Australia and is a proud Australian.

Antoine Bethea #41 and Rashard Robinson #33 of the San Francisco 49ers raise their first during the anthem as Eli Harold #58 while teammates Colin Kaepernick #7 and Eric Reid #35 take a knee, prior to the game against the Dallas Cowboys in 2016 (AAP)

“People don’t like hearing this from me but I received a lot of racism growing up,” he said.

“You’re a wog and all that sort of bullshit. Much worse. You have no idea what my real story was. Racial epithets at me, my family.

“My family was looked at as being lesser because we were a European family. I received a lot of it but to this day I respect my country. It’s a fantastic country that we’re very lucky to be part of it.

“There’s areas where we can get better but I’ll always respect Australia enough to stand for the national anthem. I think you should always sing it.

“You can still fight your fight. You can still say what you really think of it. I might not be right, but that’s how I see it. Like most political things, you’re going to get two sides to the argument. You’re going to get people fired up about it.”