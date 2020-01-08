boeing-plane-carrying-180-passengers-crashes-in-iran

January 7, 2020 | 11: 04pm

A Boeing 737 plane with 180 passengers aboard crashed after taking off from Iran’s Imam Khomeini International Airport on Wednesday, according to Iran state news.

The plane belonged to Ukraine International Airlines and crashed due to technical problems, according to the Iranian Fars news agency.

Details on injuries or fatalities were not immediately clear.

The crash occurred just hours after Iran launched a missile attack on US troops stationed at two air bases in Iraq.

With Post wires