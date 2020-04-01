bodyguard-season-2:-release,-plot,-cast-and-are-we-getting-richard-madden-back?-latest-updates!

BBC is always remarkable for its drama series as they never forget to bring those dramas which not just amaze us but satisfies the entertainment need of viewers. Something like this happened in 2018 with a drama called The Bodyguard.The Bodyguard is a British drama that came in 2018. It is a police-thriller drama with the flavor of crime in it. The drama premiered on BBC and was produced by World Productions. This drama is created as well as written by Jed Mercurio. It got the highest viewing figure since 2008. This drama has just one season in hand, and fans are eagerly waiting for its sequel. So are we getting a sequel, that is, the second season?The Bodyguard released on 26 August 2018 on BBC. It is rumored that the filming of the second season has started, but no such news relating to filming or to releasing is confirmed by the makers. But if these things are really happening, then we might be getting season two at the end of 2020. The first season had a total of 6 episodes, but fans want more from the second. So we can expect more than six episodes from the second season.If we are getting season second, then we will be getting the same cast back except Julia Montague, which was done by Keeley Hawes. She played her role as a Home Secretary and was murdered. We will be watching Richard Madden, who played the role of David Budd, who is the Scottish Afghanistan War Veteran, as he is the center of the story. We will also see Gina McKee as the commander Anne Sampson, Sophie Rundle as Vicky Budd ( the wife of David Budd), Vincent Franklin, as Mike Travis, and Pippa Haywood Lorraine Craddock.The plot of the season is not confirmed. In the first season, we saw that Julia was dead, and David dealt with the mental illness because everyone thinks that he was involved in her murder. So there is a lot to come in season two.As this series got the highest viewers since 2008, then the expectations are really higher. The greatest and hardest work of maker would be the continuation or increment of viewers that they got in season one. Fans are really excited to hear the rumors of season two. So let’s wait until any news comes officially.