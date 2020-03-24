Body pulled out of Mona Lake in Muskegon Heights

Posted by — March 24, 2020
Muskegon County

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: Mar 24, 2020 / 05: 01 PM EDT
/ Updated: Mar 24, 2020 / 05: 01 PM EDT

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. (WOOD) — A body was pulled out of
Mona Lake in Muskegon Heights, according to police chief Joseph Thomas.

The body was found just before 3 p.m. Tuesday. The victim was found face down about 15 feet from the shore near Mona Lake Park off Lake Shore Drive, Thomas said.

The victim is known to police, but efforts are being made to
confirm the identity, Thomas said.

There are no signs of trauma on the victim’s body, according to Thomas.

