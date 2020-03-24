body-pulled-out-of-mona-lake-in-muskegon-heights

Muskegon County
by: WOODTV.com staff
Posted: Mar 24, 2020 / 05: 01 PM EDT
/ Updated: Mar 24, 2020 / 05: 01 PM EDT
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. (WOOD) — A body was pulled out of
Mona Lake in Muskegon Heights, according to police chief Joseph Thomas.
The body was found just before 3 p.m. Tuesday. The victim was found face down about 15 feet from the shore near Mona Lake Park off Lake Shore Drive, Thomas said.
The victim is known to police, but efforts are being made to
confirm the identity, Thomas said.
There are no signs of trauma on the victim’s body, according to Thomas.
