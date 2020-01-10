body-pulled-from-river-believed-to-be-missing-firefighter-anthony-knott

A body that has been recovered from the River Ouse in Newhaven, Sussex, is believed to be missing London brigade firefighter Anthony Knott.

The 33-year-old was last seen in Lewes after going for work drinks on 20 December.

Sussex Police say his family have been informed of the find.

Detective Inspector Mark Rosser said: ‘Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Anthony at this difficult time. We too are saddened by this update and would ask the public and media to respect the families’ privacy at this time.

‘We would like to thank the public for their tremendous support with our investigation into the disappearance of Anthony, along with our partner agencies and volunteers who assisted with the search.’

Anthony could not be contacted from around 7.30pm on the day he vanished, which his partner Lucy Otto said was ‘very out of character’.

On New Year’s Eve his devastated family issued a statement saying physical searches for him were brought to a close after volunteers had scoured the area three times to no avail.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow