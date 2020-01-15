body-of-missing-ohio-teen-found-wedged-inside-chimney

January 14, 2020 | 8: 37pm

The body of a missing teenage boy from Ohio was found caught in the chimney of an abandoned house, a report said Tuesday.

The teen, 14-year-old Harley Dilly, had been missing since Dec. 20, and police had canvassed his Port Clinton neighborhood several times, Fox 8 Cleveland reported.

Investigators went back to the abandoned house Monday — which is across the street from his family home — and discovered Dilly’s lifeless body in the chimney, according to the report.

“This appears to be an accident; at this time there does not appear to be any foul play expected,” Port Clinton Police Chief Robert Hickman said in a news conference.

“It appears that Harley climbed an antenna tower to the roof and entered the chimney.”

But apparently the chimney had been blocked between the second and first floor, the chief said, and Harley was “trapped.”