body-of-10-year-old-son-of-dead-up-bhajan-singer-found-in-haryana

A team was formed to arrest the assailants and search for the missing boy, police said (Representational)

Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh:

The body of 10-year-old missing son of a Bhajan singer, who was found dead along with his wife and daughter at their house in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli district Tuesday, has been recovered from a car in Haryana’s Panipat, police said on Wednesday.

The Bhajan singer, Ajay Pathak, 42, his wife Neha,36 and their daughter Vasundhra, 12 were killed with sharp-edged weapons by unidentified assailants at their house in Punjabi Colony Tuesday evening, they said.

The couple’s 10-year-old son, Bhagvat, was missing after the incident, the police had said Tuesday.

A team was formed to arrest the assailants and search for the missing boy, they said.

The police said that they launched a search for Bhagvat and found his body on Wednesday in a car in Haryana’s Panipat, some 40 km away from Shamli, with burns.

The police has not yet revealed what led them to search for the boy in the neighbouring state.