body-found-inside-moving-truck-identified-as-29-year-old-anaheim-woman

A body wrapped in plastic and cardboard that was discovered inside a moving truck Wednesday night in Fullerton has been identified.

On Friday, Anaheim police identified the body as that of Ashley Manning, 29, of Anaheim. According to a December Facebook post shared by her sister, Manning had not been heard from or seen after boarding a plane from Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport to Los Angeles International Airport in mid-November. Her family received confirmation that she landed at LAX, and had been working with police to pull video footage to see which car she entered.

“The cause of Ashley’s death has yet to be determined pending toxicology results,” police said.

Manning’s body was found inside a U-Haul truck that had been abandoned. Employees at the U-Haul location at Orangethorpe Avenue and State College Boulevard made the discovery and contacted Fullerton police about 1 p.m. Wednesday, police said.

The U-Haul truck had been rented in Anaheim, so police there took over the investigation, said Anaheim Police Sgt. Shane Carringer.

City News Service contributed to this report.