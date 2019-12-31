body-found-in-abandoned-bank-identified-as-missing-bradford-man

A missing man whose body was found in the cavity wall of an abandoned bank has been named as missing Asghar Badshah.

The first picture of the 39-year-old, from Bradford, has been released by police after informing his family.

Police were called to the former Yorkshire Bank, in Batley, West Yorkshire, on December 29, and discovered the body after forced entry.

In an emotional statement released by Mr Badshah’s family, they said his ‘beautiful smile’ will never be forgotten.

Two men aged 27 and 30, as well as a 41-year-old woman, have been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.

Both men have been released under investigation and the woman is on bail pending further enquiries.

Mr Badshah’s family said in a statement: ‘We as a family are deeply shocked and devastated by the loss of our dear brother Asghar Badshah.

‘His beautiful smile and charisma, as well as his generosity will never be forgotten.

‘We as a family please ask for privacy during our time of grief as our elderly mother is deeply upset at this time.

‘We pray for justice for Asghar and appeal to the public for any assistance they can provide to the police in this investigation.’

Detective Chief Inspector Heather Whoriskey said: ‘Enquiries are continuing into the death of Mr Badshah, who was reported missing on 4 December.

‘We believe he was last seen in the early hours of 30 November and I would appeal to anyone who has witnessed any suspicious activity in Commercial Street around that time or since to contact my team, so we can establish if this is linked to our investigation.’