Body found along Highway 157 in St. Clair County

Illinois State Police are investigating the death of a person whose body was found on Highway 157 at St. Clair Avenue on Tuesday morning.St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. said the discovery was made about 1:20 a.m. Tuesday.Authorities are investigating the possibility that the victim was run over by a vehicle. Illinois State Police Trooper Josh Korando had no details to release but said he would be talking with investigators.

