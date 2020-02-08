body-camera-footage-shows-georgia-officer-saving-baby’s-life

Waynesboro, Georgia — A police sergeant in Waynesboro, Georgia, is being hailed as a hero after newly released body camera video shows him saving a baby who couldn’t breathe. Harold Drummond jumped into action when he saw 6-month-old AJ Sherrod outside a Dollar General store last month.”When I looked down at that baby AJ, I looked down into my son’s face. I looked down into my grandson’s face” Drummond said. His knowledge of 2-finger infant CPR saved AJ, who was suffering from a respiratory infection. According to CBS affiliate WGCL-TV, AJ’s family was headed to a children’s hospital when he stopped breathing, so they pulled over to call 911.”He was in the right place at the right time, and he allowed God to use him to help us save the baby,” said AJ’s mother, Angel Collins.She said the “what-ifs” are unimaginable and life would be unthinkable without one of her twins. Even Drummond got choked up when he thought about what could have happened.”It’s hard because this is what we do,” he said. “And you know a lot of people don’t realize that we’re human also.”

© 2020 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.