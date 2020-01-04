bodies-of-british-family-who-drowned-in-costa-del-sol-swimming-pool-to-be-flown-home

The bodies of a British father and his two young children who drowned in a swimming pool on the Costa del Sol were due to be flown home today.

Christian preacher Gabriel Diya, 52, and his children Comfort, nine, and Emmanuel-Prince, 16, died on Christmas Eve at the Club La Costa World resort, near Fuengirola.

Officials took the bodies to Malaga Airport in three funeral hearses on Saturday morning so they could be repatriated to the UK, 11 days after the tragedy.

Spanish detectives said on Monday that the case could be closed, describing it as a ‘tragic accident’ caused by the fact the victims couldn’t swim properly.

But Mr Diya’s heartbroken widow and the mother of their children, Olubunmi Diya, has insisted her family members knew how to swim and claimed there was a problem with the pool.

It was not clear on Saturday when the funerals of Mr Diya and his children would take place, however the plane carrying their bodies was expected to land late Saturday afternoon.

Mrs Diya flew back to the UK with her surviving daughter Favour, 14, on Saturday and has since hired a Spanish lawyer to fight her cause.

Her daughter Favour told police after the tragedy she had come close to suffering the same fate as her siblings after ‘sliding towards the deep part’ – in the middle of the pool.

Favour said she’d never swum in areas where she was out of her depth, but after police asked if she could remember a current or any suction in the pool, she said: ‘The water was moving but I don’t know how to explain it.’

Although Favour told police she was not aware the deepest part of the pool was in the middle, the children’s mum insisted to investigators she had told her youngest daughter Comfort.

Enquiries led by a Fuengirola court are still ongoing, however police tests have not proven any abnormalities with the pool.

Mrs Diya’s lawyer, Javier Toro, has suggested hiring engineers to carry out new tests on the pool once he has read the full police report.

The father who lived with his family in Charlton, south east London was a pastor at a London branch of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG).

Pastor Agu Irukwu, chairman of the RCCG board of trustees in the UK, told the Guardian Mrs Diya has been showing ‘grace and dignity’ amid her intense grief.

He said: ‘My wife and I were really amazed at the grace and dignity she is exhibiting at a time like this.

‘We left there thinking we had been in the presence of a remarkable woman.’

In a statement released three days after the tragedy through her lawyer, Mrs Diya said: ‘I would like to thank all those who have sent their condolences and supported our family during this extremely difficult time following the tragic deaths of Gabriel, Comfort and Praise-Emmanuel.

‘Our family are utterly heartbroken by the events last Tuesday but we are comforted and strengthened by our strong faith in our Lord Jesus Christ.

‘We are deeply shocked, saddened and struggling to come to terms with their passing. They all brought a joy and love to the world and to everyone that crossed their path. We love them all dearly, will always remember them in our hearts and miss them greatly.’

Refuting police claims about why they drowned, she added: ‘The three of them knew how to swim.

‘We never informed the police or anyone that the family members could not swim.

‘The whole family, all five of us went to the pool together and were all present when the incident occurred. The children were not left unattended.’

Additional reporting by Gerard Couzens.