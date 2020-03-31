bodega-reworks-saucony’s-crazy-grid-azura-2000

Brand: Bodega x Saucony

Model: Grid Azura 2000 “Ever Ready”

Key Features: The Saucony Grid Azura 2000 is usually constructed using lightweight, running-centric materials, though Bodega has swapped those out for more lifestyle-oriented leathers and suedes. The sneaker’s overlay pattern along the sides of the upper gives off a zebra effect. Bodega has chosen to mix greys and browns with pops of purple, orange, and lime green.

Release Date: April 8

Price: TBC

Buy: Bodega

Editor’s Notes: Bodega has teamed up with Saucony on the recently-revived Grid Azura 2000, which the Pennsylvania running brand relaunched towards the end of last year. This collaboration, however, takes a decidedly lifestyle approach by utilizing leather and suedes in place of the traditional synthetic running materials.

The project drops on April 8. Stay tuned for detailed release information to come.

