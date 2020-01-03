bobbi-kristina-brown’s-ex-nick-gordon-had-‘black-stuff’-coming-from-his-mouth-during-‘suspected-overdose’

Nick Gordon had ‘black stuff’ coming out of his mouth before his death from a suspected overdose, according to the 911 call placed on new Year’s Day.

The ex of Bobbi Kristina Brown – who was the daughter of Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown – died aged 30, and more details about his death have been revealed.

The audio of the call to the emergency services was obtained by TMZ, which had been phoned in as ‘cardiac respiratory’.

The despatcher can be heard saying: ‘Patient is 30-year-old male, not conscious not breathing. Caller advised black stuff is coming out of his mouth and he is not breathing.’

Nick’s brother, Jack Walker Jr., had confirmed to PEOPLE that he passed away on Wednesday: ‘We are devastated by the loss of my beautiful brother,’ he said in a statement.

‘He leaves a void in the hearts of my family and his friends. Nick’s battle in life was not an easy one. I will be forever grateful that my God afforded a small moment at the very end of Nick’s life, and I was able to hold his hand as he journeyed on.’

His death was suspected to be from an overdose, with TMZ reporting that black discharge from the nose and mouth can be related to an opioid overdose, with toxicology results expected in around three weeks.

The Daily Mail reports that the 911 call was made by a ‘mystery female companion’ who found him in a hotel room in Florida, but who ‘vanished’ before the police arrived.

Nick – who also went by the name of Nicholas Bouler – had reportedly changed his name to distance himself from the reports he was found liable for Bobbi Kristina’s death in 2015, after she was found face down in a bathtub at their home, before dying in hospital six months later.

The police department who responded to the 911 call issued a statement reading: ‘On January 1st, 2020, at 0515 hours, Maitland Officers were dispatched to 600 North Lake Destiny Road (The Sheraton Hotel) in reference to an unresponsive male.

‘Entry was made into the room, where members of the Maitland Fire & Rescue Department began providing care to an unresponsive individual later identified as Nicholas Bouler.

‘Nicholas Bouler was transported to Advent Health Altamonte Springs where he was pronounced deceased. This case is under active investigation by Detectives with the Maitland Police Department.

‘Once the investigation is complete, we will be able to release additional information.’

Nick was thought to have been living in Altamonte Springs, Florida, with friends after his mother moved to Hawaii.





