bobbi-kristina-brown’s-ex-found-dead

The ex-boyfriend of Bobbi Kristina Brown – who lost a wrongful-death civil suit against the budding singer’s family following her death in 2015 – has died aged 30 of a drug overdose.

Gordon’s brother, Jack Walker Jr, confirmed the news to People that he died on Wednesday in Florida after reportedly suffering “a number of heart attacks”.

“We are devastated by the loss of my beautiful brother,” Walker Jr told People in a statement.

“He leaves a void in the hearts of my family and his friends. Nick’s battle in life was not an easy one. I will be forever grateful that my God afforded a small moment at the very end of Nick’s life, and I was able to hold his hand as he journeyed on.”

According toThe Daily Mail, Gordon was rushed to the intensive care unit at Altamonte Springs Hospital – where he eventually died – on New Year’s Day.

In 2016, Gordon was found “legally responsible” for the death of his girlfriend Bobbi Kristina Brown — the daughter of late singer Whitney Houston – and ordered to pay the family $49 million.

Gordon, who was unofficially adopted by Houston at 12 years old, was there when the singer drowned in the bath in 2012 and again when her daughter died in disturbingly similar circumstances three years later.

Houston was found dead in her guest room at the Beverly Hilton in California.

The coroner’s report showed that she had accidentally drowned in the bathtub, with heart disease and cocaine use as contributing factors.

Bobbi – the only daughter of the late Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown – died six months after she fell into a coma in January 2015.

The 22-year-old was found in a water-filled bathtub with a mix of drugs and alcohol in her system.

Her ex-fiancee Gordon – who was accused of giving Brown the toxic cocktail that knocked her out and likely contributed to her death – long maintained his innocence and said he did all he could to revive the 22-year-old after finding her unconscious.

He never faced criminal charges.

It is the latest tragic twist in the string of deaths connected with the Brown family.

In 2018, the friend who discovered Bobbi Kristina in her bathtub also died of an apparent drug overdose.

Max Lomas was discovered unconscious in a friend’s bathroom with a syringe near his body after his pal grew concerned when he didn’t come out for a long time, TMZ reported.

Lomas was reportedly rushed to a nearby Mississippi hospital, where he later died.

Lomas was the one who reportedly pulled Brown out of the bathtub and administered CPR with Gordon until help arrived.

Before his death, Gordon had split from on-off girlfriend Laura Leal, who he was accused of attacking several times, leading to several arrests for domestic abuse.

Following the news of his passing, his brother Walker Jr expressed his heartbreak on Facebook, writing “GOD WHY I DID I HAVE TO LOSE MY BROTHER ON NEW YEARS” and “All I can do is cry.”

He wrote in a separate post: “I love you so much big brother I hope you heard me talking to you at your bedside you are with me and I can feel it I love you I love you I love you watch over me and your nieces.”

“S — wasn’t suppose to go like this … you were (my) best friend and I never in a million years thought I’d be writing this for my ACE I was there through every step we all love you no matter what and we’ll all stay strong for you, New Years didn’t have to start like this and you just told me you HAD to see me for New Years but I’m blessed I got to talk to you last night you will forever be my best friend nobody will ever take your place.”

