bobbi-kristina-brown’s-ex-fiancee-nick-gordon-dies-‘of-drug-overdose’-on-new-year’s-day-4-years-after-being-found-responsible-for-her-death

The late Bobbi Kristina Brown’s ex-fiancée Nick Gordon has died from a suspected drug overdose four years after he was found responsible for Bobbi’s death.

It is believed that the 30-year-old had a series of heart attacks after he was rushed into intensive care in Florida on New Year’s Day.

DailyMail.com understands his family were informed of his death on 1 January after doctors reportedly were unable to revive him.

Gordon’s brother, Jack Walker Jr., confirmed to PEOPLE that he died on Wednesday.

‘We are devastated by the loss of my beautiful brother,’ he told in a statement.

‘He leaves a void in the hearts of my family and his friends. Nick’s battle in life was not an easy one. I will be forever grateful that my God afforded a small moment at the very end of Nick’s life, and I was able to hold his hand as he journeyed on.’

Bobbi Kristina – the daughter of Bobby and Whitney Houston – died on 26 July, 2015 after six months in a medically induced coma after being found facedown in a bathtub. She was 22 years old.

The underlying cause of death was determined as immersion associated with drug intoxication, but the manner of death was undetermined.

A year after Bobbi’s death, her boyfriend Nick Gordon was found responsible for Bobbi’s wrongful death and ordered to pay $36 million to Bobbi’s estate.

Nick, 28 was a close friend of the Houston family and was taken in by Whitney as a teenager. Before they got engaged, Bobbi referred to Nick as her ‘big brother’. They announced they had got married in 2014, but it was later revealed they never legally married.





