Bobbi Kristina Brown’s ex-fiancé Nick Gordon overdosed twice and was revived a month before death

Bobbi Kristina Brown’s ex-fiancé Nick Gordon suffered two suspected overdoses and was revived a month before his tragic death.

Nick, who died of a suspected overdose at age 28 on New Year’s Eve, reportedly survived the first time around after a friend administered Narcan, an antidote that reverses the effects of heroin.

According to DailyMail.com, Nick, who was engaged to Bobbi Kristina, the daughter of Whitney Houston, was also homeless in the weeks leading up to his death.

The specific drug involved has not been confirmed but friends reportedly suspect black tar heroin, which is a cheaper form of the opioid, with TMZ reporting that he had ‘black stuff’ coming out of his mouth before his death.

His brother, Jack Walker Jr., told PEOPLE in a statement: ‘We are devastated by the loss of my beautiful brother.

‘He leaves a void in the hearts of my family and his friends. Nick’s battle in life was not an easy one.

‘I will be forever grateful that my God afforded a small moment at the very end of Nick’s life, and I was able to hold his hand as he journeyed on.’

Bobbi Kristina died on 26 July, 2015 after six months in a medically induced coma, being found face-down in a bathtub.

She was 22 years old. The underlying cause of death was determined as immersion associated with drug intoxication, but the manner of death was undetermined.

A year after Bobbi’s passing, Nick was found responsible for Bobbi’s wrongful death and ordered to pay $36 million to Bobbi’s estate.

Nick was a close friend of the Houston family and lived with them as a teenager. Before they got engaged, Bobbi referred to Nick as her ‘big brother’.

They announced they had got married in 2014, but it was later revealed they never legally married.





