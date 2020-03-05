bob-saget-ruins-david-spade’s-just-shoot-me-revival-in-this-lights-out-sneak-peek

David Spade is getting into the revival business on his talk show, Lights Out with David Spade, and TV Guide has an exclusive look at his Just Shoot Me reunion. Looking to get some of that nostalgia dough, Spade spends most of the clip convincing his former castmates, including Wendie Malick, George Segal, Laura San Giacomo, and Enrico Colantoni, to get back together to bring the series back on the air. Even though each of them clearly shows some disdain for Spade’s existence, they all agree to do it. However, when Spade shows up for the table read, he finds that his friends and former coworkers have replaced him with Bob Saget. Yes, this is a full Just Shoot Me reunion with an extra dose of Danny Tanner himself. Spade gets so worked up about the replacement that he wakes up in a cold sweat, revealing the whole thing was a nightmare. What may not have been a dream is Spade’s salacious relationship with Jon Lovitz. That’s for unpacking in another episode. Discover your new favorite show: Watch This Now!

Just Shoot Me is an NBC sitcom that ran from 1997 to 2003 about a magazine run by Segal’s Jack Gallo. Spade played Jack’s glorified secretary, Dennis Finch. Giacomo played Gallo’s daughter Maya, who worked at the magazine with former supermodel Nina Van Horn (Malick) and her ex-boyfriend/photographer Elliot (Colantoni). Lights Out with David Spade airs weeknights at 11: 30/10: 30c on Comedy Central.

Wendie Malick, Lights Out with David SpadePhoto: Comedy Central