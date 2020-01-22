boa-constrictor-found-in-woman’s-bathroom-could-have-been-there-six-months

A deadly boa constrictor that was found in a woman’s bathroom could have been lurking in her flat for six months, it has emerged.

Alison Jones – who does not own a snake – was horrified to find the eight-foot-long reptile unfurling itself from a hole by her toilet.

Police now believe the snake was one of two that went missing from a neighbour’s apartment in the summer of 2019, meaning it could have been hiding in her home ever since.

The other serpent is still missing.

Alison, from Birkenhead, Merseyside, recalled the moment she came face-to-face with the boa constrictor as it slithered along her bath and around her sink.

She said: ‘I went into the bathroom and almost stood on it.

‘I saw the head and I thought “if the head is that big, what does the body like?”

‘I just couldn’t look at it. It was just so frightening to look at.

‘I was worried it was going to attack me, I screamed and ran back down the stairs.

‘Recently I got a letter from the police saying two snakes had gone missing six months ago.

‘They think that one could have died but the other one survived and ended up in my flat.

‘I’ve spent the last two weeks staring down the toilet, but with this letter I’ve eventually been able to calm down more.’





Boa constrictors The boa constrictor is a member of the family Boidae and found in tropical North, Central and South America as well as some islands in the Caribbean. They are considered to be one of the largest snake species in the world and can reach lengths of up to 13 feet. They are non-venomous with an arrow-shaped head and are generally solitary creatures, only interacting with other snakes if they wish to mate. Boa constrictors eat small mice, birds, bats, lizards and amphibians and hunt at night in the wild. They reach sexual maturity at around three to four years of age and can live up to 30 years.

Alison, 42, ran out of building following the discovery at 12.30am on December 30 last year.

She phoned the RSPCA but staff told her they could not help until the following working day and so she phoned Merseyside Police.

Two officers went around to investigate and they called in Constable Chris Eastwood, an officer from Merseyside Police’s elite crimefighting Matrix team, who had knowledge of handling snakes.

He gave the boa constrictor a drink of water and put it into a large, safe container after managing to coax the reptile to unravel itself.

Alison added: ‘I went to my dad’s place but I didn’t sleep at all.

‘I was so worried; it was just such as big shock.

‘When I spoke to the sergeant who came, he said that it was a good job the snake had come out of the hole because if it had gone back in, he’d have had to evacuate the whole block.’

Luckily, after the animal was rescued Alison is now happily living back in her flat, while the boa constrictor is settling into a new life at Chester Zoo.