blumhouse-boss-believes-the-movie-business-is-about-to-look-a-lot-different

While the current world circumstances continue to go on, it is difficult to not look forward to a time when we have put all this craziness in our rear-view mirror, to see how this monumental event might change the world forever. With the necessary social distancing and self-isolation now being implemented, cinemas across the world have been forced to close their doors. Well, Blumhouse founder Jason Blum now believes that the movie business will look very different after all of this.

These cinema closures have caused several studios to release some of their high-profile movies to digital platforms early, with Blum now suspecting that all of these recent early on-demand releases will cause the window between theater release to home release to shrink even further once things return to normal in Hollywood.

“I think it’s not realistic to think all the studios are going to wait four months before they put a movie at home. They just can’t compete, they’re going to have to compete with Amazon and Netflix and Apple in a different way. There’s going to be shifts. The consumer is going to be more used to staying at home. Something is going to give, there has to be something that’s going to happen…The movie business will look different after [this].”

Some of the big Hollywood studios have been fighting to release movies earlier to digital platforms for some time now, with various prominent moviemakers pushing back against it. Blum could well prove to be right in his thinking that due to studios being forced to do this due to current events, they will just continue to do so once the situation has been gotten more under control. Despite this, Blum certainly does not think that theaters are ever going anywhere, though he does think that things will change there too.

“The collective experience of going to a theater and taking in a movie, I think that’s going to be around for a long time. I think there’ll be less movies in theaters, there’ll be less of a selection, or I should say, there’ll be many many fewer movies in theaters with the window, and I think there’ll be many many more movies in theaters, but they only last for a week or two.”

The idea of there eventually being less selection on the big screen is a somewhat somber one, but the director is absolutely right that there is nothing quite like the silver screen experience when it comes to certain movies, so don’t expect movie theaters to go anywhere anytime soon. No doubt that once the social distancing sanctions are pulled back people will be clamoring to get out of their houses and off their sofas, eager to go and sit in a completely different chair and watch a movie on the big screen.

Blum himself has had to adjust his company’s plans for this year in response to what is happening, making some of Blumehouse’s current releases such as The Invisible Man and The Hunt available to people at home much earlier than usual. This comes to us from The Daily Wire.

