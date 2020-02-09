blues-to-retire-pronger’s-no.-44

Wednesday 12 April, 2000 — Blues defenseman Chris Pronger (left) celebrates his goal in the third period with defenseman Al MacInnis in Game 1 of the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoff between the St. Louis Blues and the San Jose Sharks at the Kiel Center in St. Louis, Missouri on Wednesday evening. POST-DISPATCH PHOTO BY CHRIS LEE

The Blues will add another number to the rafters at Enterprise Center next season when they retire Chris Pronger’s No. 44.Pronger got the news from former teammate Al MacInnis during a season-ticket holder event on Saturday afternoon. The date for the ceremony won’t be set until the 2020-21 schedule is announced in June.

Pronger played nine seasons with the Blues and was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2015. He won the Hart Trophy (as MVP) and the Norris Trophy (as top defenseman) in 2000 after having 14 goals and 48 assists for 62 points, with a plus-52 plus-minus. He joined Bobby Orr as the only players to have won the Hart and Norris in the same season. He was only the second Blues to win the Hart, after Brett Hull.Pronger, acquired in a trade with Hartford for Brendan Shanahan in 1995, was a four-time All-Star and finished in the top five of the Norris voting five times while with the Blues. In all, he played 598 regular-season games with the Blues, with 356 points (84 goals, 272 assists) and 931 penalty minutes.Pronger will join MacInnis (2), Bob Gassoff (3), Bob Plager (5), Barclay Plager (8), Brian Sutter (11), Brett Hull (16) and Bernie Federko (24) with retired numbers.Since Pronger was traded away in 2005, two players have worn No. 44, Darryl Sydor and Jason Arnott.