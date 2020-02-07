Blues suffer a rare home hiccup vs. Jets

Winnipeg Jets center Jack Roslovic, left, shoots as St. Louis Blues defenseman Carl Gunnarsson defends and goaltender Jordan Binnington stretches to cover the goal during a game between the Winnipeg Jets and the St. Louis Blues at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

See you later, Laine, Connor, Scheifele, Hellebuyck & Co. Maybe we’ll see you in the playoffs. Maybe not.But the Blues are done with their Central Division rivals for the regular season, and good riddance following a 4-2 loss Thursday at Enterprise Center.As they reached the two-thirds mark of the 2019-20 season, the Blues completed their season series against the Jets with a 2-2 record. All four games were Jordan Binnington vs. Connor Hellebuyck matchups — just like last year’s first-round playoff series — and Hellebuyck got the best of it Thursday night and last Saturday in Winnipeg.Take away the empty-netters, and they were both 3-2 games. The Blues played pretty well in both contests, but the Jets and Hellebuyck, were just a little better than the Blues and Binnington on both occasions.“First period we didn’t play well, but we played solid after that, had lots of chances,” coach Craig Berube said. “We haven’t solved Hellebuyck good enough yet.”The Blues had 77 total shots on goal against Hellebuyck in the two games — 40 on Saturday and 37 on Thursday. But only two goals to show for it in each contest.From midway through second period Thursday, when the Blues were down 2-0, they outshot the Jets 21-9 the rest of the way. They got goals by Colton Parayko and Carl Gunnarsson to tie it 2-2 in the second period, marking the fifth time this season the Blues have gotten two goals in a game from their D-corps.But Andrew Copp scored the game-winner with 10 minutes 56 seconds left in the third. He also had the game-winner in Saturday’s 5-2 Winnipeg triumph — a game that featured two empty-netters.Thursday’s game-winner, Binnington freely admitted, was one he’d like to have back.“I haven’t re-watched it, but the initial thought there is control your rebounds,” Binnington said. “I’ve got to be there and got to keep working and it will come back around. “Binnington couldn’t control a rebound of a Jack Roslovic shot from the right point. As Jets gathered net front, Tyler Bozak tried but couldn’t clear the puck. And then came Copp with a backhander that trickled past Binnington to give Winnipeg a 3-2 lead.(With 10.2 seconds left, Winnipeg’s Nikolaj Ehlers scored an empty-netter for the game’s final goal.)While Winnipeg currently is on the fringe of playoff position at 27-23-5, the Blues remain on top of the Western Conference (32-15-8) but continue to sputter. Their lead in the Central Division shrunk to six points with Colorado’s 4-1 victory over Ottawa on Thursday and the Avalanche have three games in hand on the Blues as well.

On a night when Alexander Steen received his Silver Stick to commemorate his 1,000th NHL game (played Saturday in Winnipeg), the Blues couldn’t build off Tuesday’s 6-3 romp over Carolina. Their home points streak ended at 11 games (10-0-1). They have lost four of six since their bye/all-star break, and are 2-5-1 over their last eight contests.Thursday’s loss was the Blues’ first in regulation at home in two months, a 5-2 defeat to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Dec. 7.“We’re not that far off,” Berube said. “We scored six goals the other night. There’s games where we score lots of goals or get enough goals to win, but there’s three going in our net every night and that’s not good enough.”Asked if Binnington could be better, Berube said: “It’s partially. . .it’s everybody. That’s the bottom line. It’s on everybody. Three going in our net’s not good enough.”On Copp’s game-winner, Berube added: “Binner probably wished he didn’t (leave) a rebound but we can get in there and battle harder there and make sure that doesn’t go in our net.”Since yielding four goals in a 5-4 overtime victory over Winnipeg on Dec. 27, Binnington has a 3.26 goals-against average and a save percentage of just .880. He has a 7-4-1 record in those games but has given up three or more goals in eight of those 12 games, including his last six starts in a row.Over that same span, Jake Allen has yielded three or more goals in two of five starts.On Thursday’s first goal, Winnipeg rookie Jansen Harkins’ first NHL goal seemed to catch Binnington by surprise. Harkins squeezed it past the Blues’ all-star goalie on the near side.“I just felt it hit the post and go off my back shoulder and I knew it was in,” Binnington said. “For me, I was wondering if there was someone backdoor, and I was going to take a look and that split second it just caught me. It happens, right?”Offensively, the Blues certainly had their chances to score more than two goals. During one sequence in the middle portion of the first period, the Blues had a 4-on-3 advantage, a 5-on-3 advantage and then a bit of a 5-on-4, but scored no goals.When Blake Wheeler and then Nikolaj Ehlers of the Jets were sent off on minor penalties 19 seconds apart, the Blues had 48 seconds worth of 5-on-3. But for the seventh time this season, they failed to convert on the two-man advantage.All told the Blues, have had 9:10 of 5-on-3 advantage this season, encompassing 16 shots. And no goals.“We had a couple good chances there,” Berube said, speaking of Thursday’s 5-on-3. “But again, we can’t blast it over the net. You’re not going to score there. . . .We had 16 shots miss the net tonight. What if you take five of them away? You might win the game. Who knows?“It’s little things. It’s little things in all these losses that are getting in the way.”

