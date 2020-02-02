Blues in a 3-0 hole going into the third period vs. Jets

St. Louis Blues’ Alexander Steen (20) and Edmonton Oilers’ Ethan Bear (74) compete for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

JASON FRANSON

The Blues once again had the bulk of the chances in the second period, but once again they couldn’t score and they find themselves in a 3-0 hole to the Jets in Winnipeg after the second goal of the night by Jack Roslovic and then a potential backbreaker with 15 seconds to go in the period.The Blues have lost four of their past five with the one win coming in a shootout as the team is in one of its toughest stretches of the season.The Blues have come back from a 3-0 deficit once this season, scoring four in the third period against Chicago on Dec. 14.Roslovic’s second goal came with 2:55 to go in the second. A shot by Dmitry Kulikov hit Roslovic in front of the net before it could get to Jordan Binnington in goal. Roslovic got the puck on the side and shot and scored.The Blues came back from down 2-0 on Friday; 3-0 is a different matter. As the clock ran down, Andrew Copp skated the puck into the zone with minimal interference and beat Binnington.The Blues had plenty of scoring chances in the period, but Connor Hellebuyck had good looks at most of them and made the saves.

The Blues had a power play midway through the second period, but 25 seconds into it, David Perron was called for hooking when a puck got past him and it wiped it out.After the rough start they had on Friday, the Blues came out with way more energy and pep than they did in Edmonton, but they fell victim to a bad bounce and gave up the first goal.The Blues had several good scoring chances but were denied by Hellebuyck and then killed off Winnipeg power play after a slashing call on Colton Parayko.But Winnipeg scored with 1:16 to play in the period. The Blues were clearing the puck out of their zone, but it hit linesman Greg Devorski and came back in, setting up a two-on-one for the Jets. Sami Niku fed Jack Roslovic for the goal.The game marked the 1,000th in his NHL career for veteran forward Alexander Steen, who was born and raised in Winnipeg while his father was playing for the first incarnation of the Jets. Steen got a standing ovation from the Winnipeg fans during a stoppage in the first period. His father Thomas has seats right behind the Blues bench for the game.Coach Craig Berube remade most of his lines for the game, keeping the Ryan O’Reilly, David Perron, Zach Sanford line, but changing every thing else. Berube broke up Jaden Schwartz and Brayden Schenn, playing Schenn with Steen and Troy Brouwer and putting Schwartz with Robert Thomas and Tyler Bozak. Mackenzie MacEachern is back in the lineup, on the fourth line with Ivan Barbashev and Sammy Blais.It’s quite a swing for Brouwer, who was sent down to the minors on Monday and was deciding whether or not he was going to go when Oskar Sundqvist got hurt and the Blues recalled him to the team.

