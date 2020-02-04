Blues get back to work as they try to snap out of slump

St. Louis Blues’ Brayden Schenn (10) scores against Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) as Dmitry Kulikov (7) defends during the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)

JOHN WOODS

After a 1-3 trip and five losses in their past six games, with their only win coming in a shootout, the Blues had a predictably rigorous practice on Monday at Centene Community Ice Center before they’re back in action on Tuesday at home against Carolina.”I don’t think anybody was too happy out there,” coach Craig Berube said, “but that’s OK too.”Berube wasn’t exactly sure what they weren’t happy about.”Maybe they were just not happy with whatever, not winning enough games,” he said. “It could be a lot of things. Maybe they weren’t happy with me, I don’t know.”It was by no means a bag skate, but it was a fairly intense session going about a half hour. The intensity is understandable. Throughout their four-game slog through Western Canada, the team got off to slow starts. They also made some poor puck decisions among some otherwise solid stretches of play.”Just get going,” Berube said. “You come home after a trip like that, yesterday off, I just wanted to push a little bit today, get guys going again. You fall into a trap coming home like this after a trip like that, just seemed like a lot going on so I just thought we’d push a little harder today.”Because pushing harder is the biggest tipoff to Berube about whether his team is doing the right thing.”I thought in Winnipeg, I thought our first period was one of our better periods in a long time, the first,” he said. “Direct hockey, I thought we were highly competitive in that first period and we won every puck battle, we had people around the puck, on the puck, we were physical. That type of game, I think we need to do it more. Just play our style of hockey, put pucks in deep, go and forecheck, be physical and win puck battles. We did that I thought pretty much all game in Winnipeg. I know we didn’t get the results but it was a step in the right direction.”And just because a team is made up of veterans who have been though these battles before doesn’t mean they don’t need reminders.”Definitely,” he said. “Coming back from this trip, we’re not happy with the results, I think we played some real good hockey on the road but we didn’t find a way to win games and we’ve got to make sure we keep going in the right direction here. It was a little bit going on today.”The fear for a lot of people is that the Blues heavy workload, 82 regular season games last season, 26 playoff games, and now 53 games this season is going to catch up with them at some point. The players strongly refute any assertion that the team is wearing down in any way, but Berube acknowledged that the way his team needs to play is not an easy way.

Get all the Blues coverage from Jim Thomas without the pop-ups and surveys. Your subscription also includes access to our daily e-edition.

“It’s hard, game in and game out, 82 games,” he said. “That’s a tough way to play. It’s not an easy way to play but it’s the way we have to play to be successful. We’ve got to get a certain percentage out of it every game. It is hard to play that way every game, but it’s our style of hockey. We’ve got to play real good defense, everybody’s got to be accountable for playing good defense and doing the right things with the hockey puck. Those are the two things that come to mind when it comes to accountability.”There were, also predictably, some line changes on Monday. Most notably, Robert Thomas skated with Brayden Schenn and Jaden Schwartz. In some drills, Thomas was in the middle. In others, Schenn was in the middle. Schenn said later that was probably the way it would be, with the two of them both playing center, and switching off on faceoffs. Here’s how the Blues lined up in practice, which is likely how they will line up in the game on Tuesday:ForwardsSanford-O’Reilly-PerronSchwartz-Schenn-ThomasSteen-Bozak-KyrouBlais-Barbashev-BrouwerDefensemenGunnarsson-PietrangeloBouwmeester-ParaykoDunn-Faulk

Brouwer could be brought back to reinforce the roster. MacEachern also getting close to return as Blues head to Edmonton.

Blues looking to sweep the three-game season series with Edmonton.

See what Post-Dispatch hockey writer Tom Timmermann had to say about Blues issues in his live chat.

Perron, O’Reilly score on penalty shots while Binnington makes two saves

Blues end trip with just one win in four games; two empty-net goals spoil comeback bid

Brouwer could be brought back to reinforce the roster. MacEachern also getting close to return as Blues head to Edmonton.

Games in Edmonton are always a homecoming for coach Craig Berube, who grew up in tiny Calahoo, Alberta.

Down 2-0 early, they get even in third before Oilers regain lead

Blues resume play after All-Star break with 37 shots on goal and plenty of chances but lose third in a row

See what Post-Dispatch hockey writer Tom Timmermann had to say about Blues issues in his live chat.

St. Louis Blues’ Brayden Schenn (10) scores against Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) as Dmitry Kulikov (7) defends during the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)