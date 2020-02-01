Blues fall short in Edmonton

The Edmonton Oilers celebrate a goal against the Blues in the first period of a game on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

EDMONTON, Alberta — With February upon us, this Blues hockey season is perking along, but we’re a long way from seeing if they can repeat their title defense.But Friday’s 4-2 loss to Edmonton prevented the Blues from a sweep of the Oilers in the three-game season series and represented a frustrating inability to get any momentum going coming out of the All-Star break.They accomplished a sweep of Calgary with Tuesday’s 5-4 shootout victory. That gave them a 5-1 season record against the two NHL teams in the Canadian province of Alberta, or 10 of a possible 12 points for the Blues. But they’re also 1-2 on this trip and 1-3-1 in their last five games, dating to before the break.Right now, both the wild-cards in the Western Conference would be from the Pacific Division. So the Blues conceivably could open the playoffs against the Flames or the Oilers.With just Winnipeg remaining Saturday to conclude this four-game trip, the Blues are 31-13-8, staying at 70 points.The Oilers improved to 27-18-6, for 60 points.The Blues were there in body but not in spirit at the start of the game. They were basically no-shows, getting outscored 2-0 and outshot 13-3 in the opening period. (And that was with a Blues power play.) It could’ve been worse because the Oilers hit two posts.The Blues were out of sync, mishandling passes, missing on passes, and leaving glaring gaps in their defensive coverage. They had very little offensive zone time, showing some life during a power play nine minutes in after Darnell Nurse was sent off for holding Alexander Steen.About halfway through that power play, Justin Faulk had the Blues’ best chance of the period but his backside shot at a largely-open Edmonton net from the left circle sailed wide.Edmonton scored its first-period goals in a span of 17 seconds. After some loose play by St. Louis in the neutral zone, in which the Blues were slow to react to a loose puck, the Oilers swooped in and Leon Draisaitl drilled his 28th goal of the season, past Jake Allen with just 5:31 gone in the game.

Goal No. 2 by the Oilers came at the 5:48 mark by Caleb Jones — his first of the season — with the puck trickling past Allen with Kailer Yamamota right in front of him poking away at the puck. It was only the second career goal by Jones, playing in his 42nd NHL game over this season and last.Better late than never, the Blues woke up from their slumber in the second period, outshooting the Oilers 12-8 and cutting the Edmonton lead to 2-1 on David Perron’s 23rd goal of the season. That goal matched Perron’s goal total from the 2018-19 regular season.On the play, Perron was grappling with Edmonton defenseman Oscar Klefbom at the front of the net, when Alex Pietrangelo fired a shot from the right point. With the puck loose in front, Perron was knocked down but sent the puck in from his knees with a backhand with 9:03 left in the second.It was Pietrangelo’s 30th assist of the season, the eighth time in 10 full NHL seasons he has reached that plateau. Zach Sanford had the secondary assist, extending his point streak to four consecutive games.The Blues sprang to life, controlling zone time, finishing checks and buzzing around Oilers goalie Mikko Koskinen. Robert Thomas and Jordan Kryou had good chances after the Perron goal; Jaden Schwartz had a mini-breakaway that went for naught about 1½ minutes before.Edmonton showed some life late in the period with a couple of good chances but it remained a 2-1 game entering the third period.The overall intensity picked up with a mini-scuffle near the St. Louis bench, while play continued on the ice. Not long after that, Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse and Blues center Jacob de la Rose got after each other along the boards in the St. Louis zone, but there were no penalties called.The Blues kept up the pressure at the start of the third period and were able to pull even when Thomas scored his ninth goal of the season, matching his total from his rookie season a year ago. During a stretch of extended zone time by St. Louis, Thomas first hit the post and seconds later had a goal after Tyler Bozak swooped to pick up a loose puck in the near slot and then fed Thomas.So it was a new game at 2-2 just 2:12 into the third period; the Blues had finally scratched their way back from those two quick goals in in the first period. But just two minutes later, Draisaitl tipped the momentum and the score back to Edmonton’s favor.After the Oilers broke out of the neutral zone, the Blues inexplicably had two defensemen cover one man, with Faulk leaving to head Draisaitl uncovered to head in Pietrangelo’s direction. Big mistake. Draisaitl got the puck back and beat Allen nearside for his 29th goal of the season, with 4:13 gone in the third.It stayed that way until the closing minutes. With the Blues on the power play, Perron fanned on a shot and Edmonton skated out of the zone for an empty-netter with 1:41 left because the Blues had just pulled Allen. Josh Archibald got the goal.

