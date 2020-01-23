blue-prism-shares-surge-as-more-sign-up-for-robotic-workforce

Shares in Blue Prism surged by a fifth on Thursday after the software company revealed customer numbers almost doubled last year, selling technology it believes could help lift Britain’s productivity levels.

Blue Prism, listed on London’s junior AIM market and based in Warrington, said revenue had almost doubled in the year ended October 31, to £101m from £55m.

News of its accelerating growth propelled shares 22pc higher, to £15 – a five-month high.

During the year Blue Prism spent £166m on hiring new staff and on sales and marketing, causing its losses before tax to widen to £81m from £26m.

However, executive chairman Jason Kingdon said such investments were “increasing momentum” for the company, helping it to grow its customer base to 1,677 from 971 at the end of the 2018 financial year.

He said the company did not view the spend as massive, but “measured”.

“How many companies create a technology and sell it to 130 countries around the world? And to do it in a four year period, I think it’s pretty measured,” Mr Kingdon said.

Blue Prism’s software, which allows companies to use robots instead of staff for back office tasks including form filling, is used by names such as John Lewis and the University of Sydney.