Bloomers, skirt and bodice owned by Queen Victoria fetch more than £16,000 at auction

A skirt, bodice and bloomers owned by Queen Victoria have fetched more than £16,000 at auction – more than a century after they were handed to a royal photographer.

The clothing, including a pair of boots thought to have belonged to the monarch, was passed down the generations after being presented to royal warrant-holder Alexander Lamont Henderson, and was sold by his great-great grandson Roderick Williams.

Derbyshire-based auction house Hansons sold off the “almost complete” outfit on Tuesday with the boots and a black taffeta skirt smashing their guide prices to go for £4,000 each.

Another pair of boots sold for £2,000, two Victorian bodices worn by the monarch went for £4,000 and a pair of silk and wool cream stockings sold for £1,400.

A pair of Queen Victoria’s bloomers fetched £650, while a cream silk parasol completed the set by selling for £520 – bringing the total sale up to £16,570.

The whole set sold for a similar price to a pair of Queen Victoria’s bloomers, a chemise, and a nightdress sold by Hansons a decade ago.