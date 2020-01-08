bloomberg-takes-dig-at-2020-democratic-rivals-‘who’ve-never-created-any-jobs’

January 8, 2020 | 1: 33pm

Mike Bloomberg slammed his top Democratic presidential primary rivals as career politicians “who’ve never created any jobs” during an economic stump speech in Chicago on Wednesday.

“He’s is counting on the economy to lift him to victory,” the billionaire businessman and former three-term New York City mayor said of President Trump, “and he’s hoping to face a career politician who’s never created any jobs.

“I’m going to take him on over the economy and I won’t let him get away with selling the American people more empty promises.”

Bloomberg, who’s employed thousands as at his media company Bloomberg LP, did not name names.

But he was obviously referring to top-tier Democratic candidates former Vice President Joe Biden, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren — and possibly South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

Bloomberg argued that the Trump economy has benefited mostly the wealthy and proposed to more than double the federal minimum wage from $7.25 to $15 per hour, direct more resources to job training and apprenticeship programs and provide paid and family leave.

It’s not the first time Bloomberg has belittled Biden.

During an MSNBC interview last month, Bloomberg said Biden has “never been a manager of an organization. He’s never run a school system.”