bloomberg-says-impeachment-is-‘not-good,’-but-would-vote-to-convict-trump

January 20, 2020 | 5: 09pm

Former New York City mayor and 2020 presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg said Monday he would vote to convict President Donald Trump if he were in the Senate, but added that he views impeachment as “not good” and “a political process.”

The billionaire 2020 hopeful’s comments came during an interview with NBC’s “Today Show,” when host Craig Melvin asked how he would advise senators who are acting as jurors in the upcoming impeachment trial.

“The president’s actions, eventually, as information came out, it convinced me he should be impeached,” Bloomberg answered, adding that he thinks there should be a fair trial.

“I’d have to swallow two or three times, but I would say I would vote to convict because there’s just so much evidence that he acted inappropriately.”

Bloomberg’s comments were made one day before President Trump’s impeachment trial resumes in the Senate, where a fight over details about how the trial will proceed is taking place.

Michael Bloomberg (left) with Donald Trump at a charity golf tournament in 2007 Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

The White House released a trial memorandum outlining Trump’s defense strategy Monday where they argue that the commander in chief should be swiftly acquitted because the Democratic-led House overstepped its authority and committed a “brazenly political act … that must be rejected.

“The Articles of Impeachment now before the Senate are an affront to the Constitution and to our democratic institutions. The Articles themselves — and the rigged process that brought them here — are a brazenly political act by House Democrats that must be rejected,” the trial memorandum reads.

In his NBC interview, Bloomberg also discussed his feelings about impeachment, saying, “I think that impeachment is a political process, it’s not good, we’d be much better off letting the voters decide who is president in this country.”