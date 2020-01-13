bloomberg-once-said-biden-had-‘balls’-for-backing-gay-marriage-before-obama

January 13, 2020 | 3: 21pm

Former NYC Mayor and 2020 hopeful Mike Bloomberg sang the praises of his Democratic competitor Joe Biden in a 2013 interview, saying that the then-vice president had “balls” for publicly backing gay marriage before President Barack Obama.

The interview — which was conducted by Politico — took place as the mayor was finishing his third and final term in City Hall.

“You know, Joe Biden — you can joke about him all you want, [but] he’s got a set of balls, and he says what he believes, and he forced the focus [on gay marriage],” Bloomberg said at the time.

“I’m sure the president was evolving and was about to do it anyways, but Biden deserves the credit. He should be the hero of the pro-gay marriage community,” he added in a slight to Obama.

Obama did not publicly support gay marriage until May 2012, at the urging of Biden and First Lady Michelle Obama. At the time, the commander in chief was concerned about losing support in his reelection campaign from African Americans and Latinos who identified as religious.

During the 2008 campaign, Obama only supported civil unions for LGBTQ couples, as did his chief primary rival at the time, Hillary Clinton.

Longtime Obama adviser David Axelrod wrote in his book that the president fully came around to publicly supporting marriage equality after Biden had jumped the gun and announced his support.

“I have hesitated on gay marriage in part because I thought that civil unions would be sufficient,” the president said in an interview at the time with ABC’s Robin Roberts.

Mike Bloomberg (left) with Chris Christie (center left), Joe Biden (center right) and Barack Obama in 2010 Getty Images

“I was sensitive to the fact that for a lot of people the word ‘marriage’ was something that invokes very powerful traditions, religious beliefs and so forth,” he said, adding, “It is important for me personally to go ahead and affirm that same-sex couples should be able to get married.”

In his 2013 Politico interview, Bloomberg said that Obama should have dealt with gay marriage in his first year in office.

“I’m a big believer in, you need time to fix it or let the public become convinced it’s a good idea, or to cancel it and get over the damage before your next election. If you wait, it invariably comes up at the wrong time, aka gay marriage. Would have been better off [doing it on] day one,” he said.

The issue was a hot-button one during the 2012 campaign, however it was not put to rest until the Supreme Court legalized gay marriage nationwide in 2015.

More recently, Bloomberg had far less kind words for the former VP, describing him as unqualified to be commander in chief due to his lack of executive experience.

“He’s never been a manager of an organization. He’s never run a school system,” the billionaire former mayor said, adding, “You get in there; you’ve got to hit the ground running. We cannot wait, after what’s happened to our country.”

Neither the Bloomberg campaign nor the Biden campaign responded to The Post’s requests for comment on the interview.