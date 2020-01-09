blood-test-which-picks-up-sleep-deprivation-on-horizon 

A blood test which tells parents whether their children are getting enough sleep is on the horizon.

Scientists have discovered that tiny pieces of RNA – molecules that translate DNA code into useful proteins – are altered in the blood of sleep deprived people.

Researchers said their findings could, in future, help devise a test that could not only assess whether the children are getting enough sleep, but also determine whether they are susceptible to other health conditions.

Dr Fabio Laura, of the Institute of Food Sciences of the National Research Council in Italy and one of the authors of the study, said: “The study shows for the first time that levels of specific circulating microRNAs are different between “short sleepers” and “normal sleepers”

“This could allow clinicians to easily determine if children are sleeping enough by using a simple blood test and use this as an indication of other aspects of their health.”