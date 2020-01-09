blood-test-which-picks-up-sleep-deprivation-on-horizon 

A blood test which tells parents whether their children are getting enough sleep is on the horizon.
Scientists have discovered that tiny pieces of RNA – molecules that translate DNA code into useful proteins – are altered in the blood of sleep deprived people.
Researchers said their findings could, in future, help devise a test that could not only assess whether the children are getting enough sleep, but also determine whether they are susceptible to other health conditions.
Dr Fabio Laura, of the Institute of Food Sciences of the National Research Council in Italy and one of the authors of the study, said: “The study shows for the first time that levels of specific circulating microRNAs are different between “short sleepers” and “normal sleepers”
“This could allow clinicians to easily determine if children are sleeping enough by using a simple blood test and use this as an indication of other aspects of their health.”
Sleep is essential children’s health and educational attainment, and too little in later life is associated with negative health outcomes, such as heart disease and diabetes.
The team studied 111 healthy children and adolescents from eight European countries – Spain, Italy, Cyprus, Germany, Belgium, Estonia, Hungary and Sweden.
Based on self-reporting, the children were classed as short sleepers if they got less than nine hours sleep at night and adolescents fewer than eight hours.
The researchers found that by analysing levels of RNA they could tell which children were poor sleepers.
Based on their findings, the researchers believe a blood test to assess sleep quality “could provide a more reliable metric” than self-reporting.
“It is conceivable that in a near future a simple screening test will be available,” added Dr Laura.
The research is published in the journal Experimental Physiology.