blood-test-to-predict-menopause-developed-by-scientists

A blood test which tells women if they are about to go through the menopause has been developed by scientists.
Researchers at the University of Colorado, found measuring levels of anti-Müllerian hormone (AMH) can predict when a woman’s final period will occur.
AMH is crucial in the development of a baby, and also serves as an indicator of how many eggs a woman has remaining, so diminishes as menopause approaches.
Women are born with their lifetime supply of eggs, but the number lessons with age, and when they finally run out, the menopause occurs.
Currently there are only vague and inaccurate ways to spot if the change is approaching, such as erratic periods, sleep problems, mood swings, night sweats and loss of libido.
“Establishing a way to measure time to the final menstrual period has long been the holy grail of menopause research,” said one of the lead authors Professor Nanette Santoro.
“Using bleeding patterns or previously available tests to predict the time to menopause can only help us narrow the window to a four-year period, which is not clinically useful.
“Women can make better medical decisions with the more complete information offered by new, more sensitive anti-Müllerian hormone measurements.”
Researchers analysed blood tests conducted on 1,537 women between the ages of 42 and 63.
Samples were tested for AMH levels and scientists found it was possible to predict if a woman would have her final period within 12 to 24 months.
It could help women know when it is safe to stop using birth control, and may help some women avoid a hysterectomy if they suffer from painful periods.
AMH tests are already available in clinics in the US to find out how many eggs a woman has, but until now it was not known if it could accurately predict the onset of menopause because levels plummet in a woman’s 40s and 50s.
“Researchers have long thought AMH would be a superior marker of the time to menopause, but tests haven’t been sensitive enough to detect the very, very low levels that occur in the year or two leading up to menopause,” said co-lead author Dr Joel Finkelstein of Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, Mass.
“It took a cohort which followed the same women year after year from well before menopause until well after, to get the kind of data necessary to be able to demonstrate the predictive value of AMH.”
AMH is a peptide produced by cells which surround eggs so is a good marker of how many are left.
The research is published in the Endocrine Society’s Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism.