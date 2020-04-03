‘blindpot’-sets-premiere-date-for-fifth-&-final-season-on-nbc

NBC has set Thursday, April 30 at 10 pm for the premiere of the 13-episode fifth and final season of thriller drama series Blindspot. The show, starring Sullivan Sullivan Stapleton and Jaimie Alexander, will move to its normal 9 pm timeslot the following week on May 7.

It was previously announced that the show would move to summer for its final run.

Several series have had to shift their premiere or season finale dates due to the coronavirus-related production shutdowns, but Blindspot was not affected. It had already wrapped production on its final season in November.

NBC

The final chapter begins in the aftermath of the explosion that left Jane (Alexander) watching as a drone strike on the safe house with the rest of the team inside. Questions to be answered include who made it out alive and whether the team will ever be able to clear their names in the wake of Madeline’s rise to power.

Blindspot was a big breakout hit when it launched in fall 2015 behind The Voice on Monday. Its ratings took a hit once the series was moved to Wednesdays in Season 2 and further declined when it was relocated to Fridays at the start of Season 3.

While not a strong linear performer, Blindspot has done OK in delayed viewing and has an established fan base. Last season Blindspot averaged a 0.8 rating in adults 18-49 and 4.3 million viewers overall in L+7 Nielsens. The October 12, 2018 season premiere grew to a 2.0 in 18-49 and 6.9 million viewers with all digital and linear delayed viewing recorded to date. The series continued to deliver a strong upscale audience this past season, indexing at a 118 among adults 18-49 living in homes with $100K+ incomes (100 represents an average concentration of those homes) and a 113 among adults 18-49 with four or more years of college.

In addition to Stapleton and Alexander, the cast includes Rob Brown, Audrey Esparza, Ashley Johnson, Ennis Esmer and Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio.

Martin Gero created Blindspot and executive produces with Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter for Warner Bros TV, Berlanti Productions and Quinn’s House.

The series received two Emmy nominations in the Outstanding Stunt Coordination category — once in 2017 and again in 2018.