blind-college-student-sues,-saying-school-separated-her-from-service-dog

MILTON, Mass. (AP) — A blind college student has sued her school, Curry College in Milton, claiming the school violated her rights by separating her from her service dog and failing to accommodate her needs.

Isabella Scott, who is legally blind, said her teachers insisted that having her service dog in lab classes was a violation of federal health and safety standards.

Scott filed the lawsuit Tuesday, which claims the school violated the Americans with Disabilities Act and the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, The Patriot Ledger reported.

While separated from her dog during lab classes, Scott said she was unaware that the animal was apparently kept in a closet where buckets of animal organs in formaldehyde were stored.

There’s no reason Scott should be separated from her dog because the lab classrooms aren’t sterile, said Anthony Brady, Scott’s attorney. He added that if all the students were required to put on sterile suits, the situation would be different.

Scott also claims drivers without handicapped placards were allowed to park in designated spaces on campus and that some teachers refused to include her in certain class activities. She said some teachers wouldn’t send her handouts she could read and then accused her of being unprepared.

Michelle Adams O’Regan, a spokeswoman for Curry College, said in a statement the school doesn’t comment on pending litigation and that it is a known leader in accessible and inclusive learning.