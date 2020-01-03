bleeding-hearts-(vanilla,-rose-and-strawberry-cakes)-recipe

The name may be cheesy, but that is the only criticism you could make of these cakes, which are as pretty on the outside as they are within. Cut open to reveal the red heart of the matter. The batter needs to rest for at least an hour.

Prep time: 35 minutes, plus an hour resting | Cooking time: 35 minutes

MAKES

Six muffin-sized cakes

INGREDIENTS

For the cake batter

140g unsalted butter

200g icing sugar

110g ground almonds

50g plain flour

Seeds from ½ vanilla pod

120g egg whites

For the filling

6 tsp strawberry and rose jam, or ordinary strawberry jam with a couple of drops of rosewater added

For the icing

170g icing sugar

1-2 strawberries (or ½ tsp strawberry jam)

½ tsp rosewater

A few vanilla seeds (¼ pod) or 1 tsp vanilla extract

1 tbsp glucose or honey

METHOD

Melt the butter in a small pan on a high heat and cook until it starts to foam, turns golden and catches a little at the bottom, then remove from the stove. A food processor will give the best results for these cakes (if you don’t have one you can make the batter by hand, but you will need to be quite vigorous). Place the dry ingredients and vanilla seeds in the food processor and mix together. With the food processor running, pour the egg whites in a constant steady stream and mix to combine thoroughly. Follow with the hot burnt butter, pouring it slowly into the processor as it works, making sure to scrape in the sticky brown bits at the bottom of the saucepan too – they add great flavour. Set the batter in the fridge to cool for at least an hour (and up to a week). When you are ready to bake, preheat the oven to 190C/170C fan/Gas 5. Lightly grease six silicone moulds with butter spray (if using metal moulds, lightly butter and flour them). Divide the batter between the moulds. It should reach about 2cm below the top. Insert a teaspoon of jam into the heart of each one: simply use the teaspoon to push some batter aside, then slide the jam off. As you pull the spoon out, the batter should rise up over the jam. Place the moulds on a baking tray and bake for about 25 to 30 minutes until the smell is irresistible and the cakes are set to the touch (in this case you can only test the edges, as the centre will sink because of the jam underneath). Lay a large piece of baking parchment on top of the tins, set a baking tray on top of that, and very carefully flip them over and allow to sit for 20 minutes. Mix the icing ingredients together in a bowl, squashing the strawberries a little to extract their juice and colour. The icing should be the texture of thick honey, so if it seems a little thick, add a couple of drops of water. Remove the cakes from the moulds and leave to cool entirely on a wire rack before spooning or piping the icing on generously. Let the natural flow of the icing gently trickle down the sides and set. If you want, you can top each one with some fresh rose petals or a strawberry. Once set, these keep at room temperature for two to three days, staying lovely and moist.

Recipe from Honey & Co: The Baking Book (Salt Yard, £25), Order your copy from books.telegraph.co.uk.