Blazers: Lillard on the sidelines

Stoppage for Damian Lillard. Indeed, the NBA player, resident of the Portland Trail Blazers franchise, suffers from a contracture in his right calf. Therefore, the star will be forced to stop for a period of one to two weeks. It was his franchise itself that made the announcement, no later than this Thursday. It was this Wednesday evening, during the defeat against the Miami Heat (98-119), as part of the regular season, that the rear was then injured. We were playing the very end of the third and penultimate quarter. As for this diagnosis, it was established at the end of a magnetic resonance imaging that the main interested party therefore underwent. At the end of this famous meeting, Lillard had himself admitted to suffering a little from this calf, and this before this new match. Despite everything, he had therefore held his place on the floor, especially during the whole of the first period. On this subject, and in remarks reported by theAFP, the player then declared in particular: “It is not something that worried me too much. »

Lillard averaged 31 points since the start of the season

Before continuing: “Now I just have to be smart, and make sure I do a few stretches every day. So I probably won’t play Friday’s game. This will give me six days, two to three sessions a day, to try to recover. “At the start of the season, Damian Lillard was therefore back in business, he who had been absent since last January, due to an abdominal injury which then required surgery. In four games already played since the start of this new exercise, the rear has shown that he has indeed returned to his best level, he who has averaged 31 points. As for the Portland Trail Blazers, their current record is three wins and only one small loss. The season continues this Friday evening, with the reception of the Houston Rockets franchise.