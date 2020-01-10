blast-at-mosque-near-balochistan’s-quetta-kills-10:-police

Soldiers stand guard at the premises of a mosque after a bomb blast in Quetta today

Quetta, Pakistan:

At least 10 people were killed and 16 others wounded in a bomb blast during evening prayers at a mosque in southwestern Pakistan on Friday, police and a doctor said.

Police chief of Balochistan province Mohsin Hassan Butt told AFP the blast took place in a satellite town near Quetta, the province’s main city.

Doctor Mohammad Waseem at Quetta’s Sandeman hospital confirmed that 10 dead bodies and 16 injured people had arrived at the facility.

