blast-at-chemical-factory-in-palghar-near-mumbai,-several-feared-dead

Several people are feared dead in an explosion at a chemical factory in Maharashtra’s Palghar, around 100 kilometers from Mumbai. The police and the fire service officials have reached the spot and have launched a search and rescue operation.

The factory is located at Kolwade village of Boisar. The explosion, which took place around 7.20 pm, was so intense that it was heard within a 15 kilometer radius, police spokesperson Hemant Katkar told news agency PTI.

