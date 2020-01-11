Home NEWS Blast At Chemical Factory In Palghar Near Mumbai, Several Feared Dead

Blast At Chemical Factory In Palghar Near Mumbai, Several Feared Dead

Boisar Factory Blast: The police and the fire service officials have reached the spot.

New Delhi:

Several people are feared dead in an explosion at a chemical factory in Maharashtra’s Palghar, around 100 kilometers from Mumbai. The police and the fire service officials have reached the spot and have launched a search and rescue operation.

The factory is located at Kolwade village of Boisar. The explosion, which took place around 7.20 pm, was so intense that it was heard within a 15 kilometer radius, police spokesperson Hemant Katkar told news agency PTI.

More details awaited.

