blake-shelton-is-growing-a-‘quarantine-mullet’-and-gwen-stefani-has-added-her-own-touch-to-the-new-look

Blake Shelton revealed last week that he was bringing sexy back when he told fans that he is growing out his hair into a mullet while in self-isolation. Now, The Voice coach has given fans an update on his progress, and his girlfriend Gwen Stefani has put her own mark on the new look.

The 43-year-old country music superstar tweeted on Tuesday, March 17th that he was growing a mullet – which is a style he rocked hard during the 1990s – and it was a decision that he and Stefani made together.

Quarantine mullet update 3/26/2020… @gwenstefani has decided to take it to the next level.. Stripes. pic.twitter.com/XZJzWOoAd5 — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) March 26, 2020

“With basically EVERYTHING I had scheduled being canceled for the foreseeable further @gwenstefani and I have made a decision together,” Shelton tweeted. “I am growing my mullet back as a symbol of hope or some s—t like that.. Anyway it’s coming back! For real. Stay tuned…”

In the “Quarantine Mullet update” that Shelton posted on March 26th, the singer revealed that Stefani had taken it to the next level by using a pair of clippers to add stripes to the side of his head. Along with the update, Shelton posted a short video of Stefani running her fingers through his hair while showing off the mullet growth and buzzed stripes.

Shelton – who appears to be isolating with Stefani on his ranch in Oklahoma – also posted a pic of the couple that featured Shelton sitting down and staring at the camera while Stefani stands behind him with her hand on his shoulder and her foot on his knee. Both of them were wearing camouflage outfits, and for Stefani’s ranch look she added a pair of camo Crocs.

Our first quarantine photo shoot… should’ve been the Nobody But You cover… Damn it! pic.twitter.com/WRthW0kn4r — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) March 26, 2020

In the caption of that photo, Shelton wrote: “Our first quarantine photo shoot… should’ve been the Nobody But You cover… Damn it!”

As fans know, Nobody But You is Shelton and Stefani’s latest duet, and they released a new music video for the track on March 20th.

The couple is taking a break after Shelton postponed the final dates of his Friends and Heroes Tour because of the COVID-19 pandemic. To help out during the crisis, Shelton is donating a portion of proceeds from the merchandise he sells to COVID-19 relief.



