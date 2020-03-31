blake-lively-and-ryan-reynolds-donated-even-more-money-to-new-york’s-hardest-hit-hospitals

Celebrity couple Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are doing even more for everyone working to fight COVID-19 and the coronavirus pandemic. According to E! News, the couple donated $400,000 to four New York hospitals. The new donation, which follows their publicly announced $1 million donation to Feeding America two weeks ago, was described as “quiet.” The donation hits close to home: Reynolds and Lively have an apartment in New York City and a home in Bedford.

The couple donated $100,000 each to the four of New York City’s hardest-hit hospitals, E! adds, which include Elmhurst, NYU Hospital, Mount Sinai, and Northern Westchester. A source told E! that Reynolds and Lively want “to continue encouraging people around the country to help their communities, local hospitals, and healthcare workers during this time.”

Lively encouraged everyone to do what they can when their first donation made headlines. “Covid-19 has brutally impacted older adults and low income families,” she wrote in her Instagram post. “Ryan & I are donating $1 million to be split between @feedingamerica and @foodbankscanada. If you can give, these orgs need our help.

She emphasized the importance of social distancing and reminded everyone that while people can’t physically meet up, love can still be conveyed through digital means.

“Though we must be distancing ourselves to protect those who don’t have the opportunity to self quarantine, we can stay connected,” she continued. “Remember the lonely and isolated. FaceTime, Skype, make a video. Remember the love that can travel through all this. Communities are stepping up — shopping for the elderly, making lunches for children. We can all do something for one another, even if that’s simply staying home.”