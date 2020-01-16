blackburn:-warren,-sanders,-klobuchar-should-recuse-themselves-from-trump’s-impeachment-trial

January 16, 2020 | 11: 28am

A Republican senator has publicly called on the four Democrats in the Senate running for president to recuse themselves from President Trump’s impeachment trial — arguing that they “cannot sit in judgement of the very President they seek to replace.”

“Tomorrow, one hundred United States Senators will be sworn in to serve in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump. Four of those Senators must recuse themselves for their unparalleled political interest in seeing this President removed from office,” Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) said in a statement Wednesday.

“To participate in this trial would be a failure of the oath they took to be an ‘impartial justice according to the Constitution and laws’. Their presidential ambitions prohibit their ability to view this trial through an objective lens.”

Marsha Blackburn REUTERS

Senators will be sworn in as impeachment jurors Thursday by Chief Justice John Roberts, and none are expected to recuse themselves despite Blackburn’s call.

Blackburn took to Twitter to further make her case, saying, “@SenSanders, @SenWarren, @SenAmyKlobuchar, and @SenatorBennet are spending millions of dollars to defeat @realDonaldTrump, and we’re supposed to believe they will be impartial during the trial?”

Blackburn’s arguments don’t appear to be swaying the candidates, all of whom are being forced to pause their campaigns for the duration of the trial, which comes just ahead of the Iowa caucus.

“Sen. Sanders will carry out his constitutional duty,” Sanders campaign Communications Director Mike Casca told The Post in response to the Tennessee senator’s statement.

Spokespersons for Warren, Klobuchar and Bennet’s campaigns did not immediately respond to The Posts request for comment.