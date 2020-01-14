black-widow-‘special-look’-sees-scarlett-johansson’s-natasha-romanoff-reunite-with-her-family

Marvel has debuted yet another action-packed ‘special look’ of Black Widow. It offers a closer look at Natasha Romanoff’s primary antagonist Taskmaster.

The trailer sees Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha come back to her home, where she is received with a cold welcome by her sister Yelena Belova, played by the newly Oscar-nominated actress Florence Pugh. In a playful banter, Rachel Weiss’ character teases David Harbour’s Red Guardian for becoming unhealthy. Red Guardian quips that it is only “water weight.”

After Natasha is reunited with the rest of her family, she explains why she has had to return home. She tells Belova she wants to be more than just a trained assassin, adding she is done running away from her past but needs her family’s help to put things into place.

In a closing bit of clip replete with top-notch action and VFX, a masked figure makes an appearance, who seems to be the trained mercenary Taskmaster, and Romanoff’s arch-nemesis.

The video also teases “a new world of Widows,” which Marvel fans are expecting to be the answer to DC Comics’ The Amazons.

Check out the teaser trailer here

“Family. Back together again.” Watch this brand new special look at Marvel Studios’ #BlackWidow, in theaters May 1. pic.twitter.com/Eha8e3hXvT — The Avengers (@Avengers) January 14, 2020

The film is directed by Australian filmmaker Cate Shortland, best known for Lore, a World War II drama. Shortland is now the studio’s first female director to helm a standalone film.

Speaking about the family aspect of Black Widow, Scarlett had earlier said in interview with Vanity Fair, “It’s a film about self-forgiveness, and it’s a film about family. I think in life, we sort of come of age many times, and you have these kind of moments where you’re in a transitional phase, and then you move sort of beyond it, and I think in the Black Widow standalone film, I think the character is at, when we find her, a moment of real crisis, and throughout the film, by facing herself in a lot of ways and a lot of things that make her, her, she actually kind of comes through that crisis on the other side, and we start to be able to reset where she’s a more grounded, self-possessed person.”

Black Widow is the first Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) movie after Spider-Man: Far From Home, and the first one from MCU’s Phase 4. The other film project to come out this year will be The Eternals, MCU’s next spectacle property.

Updated Date: Jan 14, 2020 12: 12: 49 IST