Black Widow Movie Got Postponed due to Corona, Checkout the Release Date and Other Details!!

Due to the spread of the Corona virus, it was reported that Disney will be postponing the release of Black Widow. But it has been recently reported that Black Widow will follow the same schedule as before.

Is Black Widow delayed or not?

Many rumours were spread relating the delay of the movie which stars Scarlett Johansson. According to the rumours the movie was supposed to be pushed towards the end of this year because of the spread of COVID-19.

Black Widow will be releasing in theatres on 1st May. But according to the previous reports it was supposed to be released on 6th November, pushing the release date of Marvel’s Eternals. Then Angelina Jolie and Richard Madden starrer would be pushed to the year 2021. According to new reports Disney will maintain the original release schedule and no movie dates will be delayed.

What other movies are delayed?

The newest movie of the Fast and Furious franchise F9 will be released on 22nd May this year. However the spread of the Corona virus all over the world will greatly impact the box office earnings of the movie.

The movie Onward which is produced by Disney and Pixar was released this week and earned an estimate of $40.4 million in the United States. A Quiet Place Part II produced by Paramount was set to be released on 20th March. Disney also want to release its newest live-action adaptation of its classic Mulan on 27th of March and aim for high box office earnings.

MGM studio’s newest James Bond movie No Time to Die had its release date shifted from April to November. The movie will unfortunately expect a loss of $30 million or $50 million according to the report by The Hollywood Reporter. Since there was an advertisement for it at the Super Bowl.